St. FX University Graduate Gardiner MacDougall Retires as UNB Men’s Hockey Head Coach

St. FX University graduate Gardiner MacDougall is retiring after leading the UNB Men’s Hockey program for 24 seasons.

MacDougall’s announcement was made last night in Fredericton after he capped off a perfect season. His men’s hockey team went undefeated, posting a 43-and-0 record, including exhibition,regular season play, the AUS playoffs and the national championship. Under his leadership, the UNB Reds won nine national titles, tied for the most University Cup championships by a coach.

MacDougall also had a perfect record this season with Canada’s Under-18 Men’s Hockey team, going undefeated and winning the World Championship in Finaland with a 6-4 victory over the United States in the Gold Medal Game.