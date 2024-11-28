St. FX University Graduating Students Anxiously Await for the X-Ring Ceremony on December 3rd

St. FX graduating students are counting the days.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, the Feast Day of St. Francis Xavier, some 1,060 students will received their coveted X-Ring in a ceremony at the Charles V. Keating Centre.

The X-Ring is a cherished reminder of a graduating student’s time at St. FX and their continued commitment to excellence in their academic, social and spiritual lives.

The first X-Ring ceremony was held in 1958. It is said the X-Ring is one of the most widely recognizable rings in the world.

The guest speaker at the ceremony will be 1987 graduate John Caplice. He’s a former member of the St. FX Board of Governors. He also created the Point After Club at St. FX to provide financial support for the university and the X-Men Football program. Caplice also had a successful business career