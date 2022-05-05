St. FX University History Professor Peter MacInnis named President of the Canadian Association of University Teachers

A St. FX History professor is the new president of the Canadian Association of University

Teachers. The association is the national voice of academic and professional staff at 125 universities and colleges across Canada.

Peter MacInnis was chosen last week at the CAUT’s 92nd Council meeting, a hybrid in-person and online session held in Ottawa last week. MacInnis is a former president of the St. Francis Xavier Association of University Teachers, which represents faculty, librarians, lab instructors and extension staff at St. FX.

MacInnis says post-secondary education is worth fighting for, not only for their profession but for the future of the country and democracy.