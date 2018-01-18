St. FX University Holds sessions on Sexual Violence Prevention and Response

A community information session was held at St.FX University over the past two evenings discussing sexual violence prevention and response on campus. Discussion last evening focused on communication from the university regarding assaults that have occured this school year.

Vice President of Finance and Administration, Andrew Beckett says the school does have a committee put together to improve the way the university discusses and handles sexual violence on campus. Beckett says the univeristy is working hard to improve communication:

Beckett says the group is looking at ways they can more pro-actively communicate about sexual violence and also create a template to better communicate to the campus.