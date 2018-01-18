St. FX University Holds sessions on Sexual Violence Prevention and Response
Posted at 7:23 am on January 17, 2018 | Filed Under: News
A community information session was held at St.FX University over the past two evenings discussing sexual violence prevention and response on campus.
Discussion last evening focused on communication from the university regarding assaults that have occured this school year.
Vice President of Finance and Administration, Andrew Beckett says the school does have a committee put together to improve the way the university discusses and handles sexual violence on campus. Beckett says the univeristy is working hard to improve communication:
Beckett says the group is looking at ways they can more pro-actively communicate about sexual violence and also create a template to better communicate to the campus.
Beckett says he also wants to see the university shed the reputation of being a party centered school. Andrew Beckett made these comments after last evenings community information session on sexual violence prevention.
The issue was raised by St.FX women’s basketball coach Augy Jones, who says that the drinking culture, along with male privilege are problems at the univeristy and in culture. Beckett agrees that both need to be addressed at the school:
Beckett sits as a member of the St.FX sexual violence prevention committee, who are working to adress the recent assaults on campus. The group is also promoting “Visible at X”, which serves as a means to support anyone who has experienced sexual violence on campus.