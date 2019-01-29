St. FX University honours 96 Student-Athletes Achieving Academic All-Canadian Distinction

StFX University celebrated the efforts of 96 Academic All Canadian student athletes during a breakfast celebration yesterday. The student athletes all posted academic averages of 80 per cent or better while competing for a varsity team. The 96 represents 33 per cent of all student athletes at StFX. The previous record for Academic All Canadians at the Antigonish school was 82, set in 2016-2017.

The top male and female student athletes, Amy Graham with the women’s hockey team and Liam Elbourne with the men’s soccer team, received Athletic Directors awards for academic achievement.

There were 52 first-time Academic All-Canadians, 22 second-timers, and 12 three-time Academic All-Canadians. Ten student-athletes earned the elite distinction of being a U SPORTS Academic All-Canadians four times including: Chloe Brennan, Elise Brennan, Craig Duininck, Elbourne, Kristoff Kontos, Olivia MacDonald, Cole Suart, Alex Taylor, Erin Visser, and Marco Zanchetta.