St. FX University honours Several Members of Retiring Faculty at Spring Convocation

St. FX University recognized several retiring members of faculty for distinguished service to the school at Spring Convocation on Sunday.

Dr. Margo Watt of the Psychology Department, an alumna of St. FX has received the honourary designation of Professor Emerita. Watt, the first clinical psychologist in the department, and is a prolific scholar in mental health, clinical assessment and criminal justice. She created several new courses as Clinical Psychology and Forensic Psychology. She also established new programming including a two year concentration in Forensic Psychology and a four year direct-entry Applied Forensic Psychology Program.

Dr. John Phyne, has been a Senior Research Fellow since retiring in 2020 following a 31-year teaching career in the Department of Psychology, was conferred the designation of Professor Emertus. His research explores the challenges of maritime people making a living in the context of global markets, especially in the area of salmon aquaculture.

Also receiving the designation of Professor Emeritus was Dr. Yvon Grenier of the Department of Political Science. Grenier has published six books on such topics as the civil war in El Salvador, literature and politics in Latin America and cultural policy in Cuba. Grenier is working on his seventh book, a study of Pierre Trudeau’s relations to Cuba and the Cold War. Grenier was also sought out by the national media on provincial, regional and international matters. He was also a popular teacher and supervised 25 honours thesis in his career.