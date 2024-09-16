St. FX University hosts a series of Events Marking the 25th Anniversary of the Marshall Decision

STFX University is hosting a series of events recognizing the 25th anniversary of the Marshall Decision.

STFX`s Deveau Centre for Indigenous Governance and Social Justice and the Brian Mulroney Institute of Government invited residents to take part in “The Marshall Decision @ 25: Honouring the Future of Peace and Friendship Treaties.” The three day event, running from today until Wednesday, will feature an opening reception for an art gallery exhibition, Learning Lodges, a distinguished speaker panel, and a lunch and learn.

The event will commemorate the Supreme Court of Canada’s 1999 ruling in the Marshall Decision.

Donald Marshall Jr., a Mi’kmaq member of Membertou First Nation, was convicted of illegal fishing in Nova Scotia Provincial Court in 1996. Marshall appealed his case to the Supreme Court, which upheld the treaty rights promised to Indigenous peoples in the Peace and Friendship Treaties of 1760 and 1761 on September 17, 1999.

Dr. Jane MacMillan, a professor and chair in the STFX anthropology department and an organizer of the event, was originally involved in the case, as she was Marshall`s fishing partner when they were charged for catching and selling eels in Pomquet without a license.

An opening reception is set for 7 p.m. tonight at STFX Art Gallery, which will feature Grand Chief Norman Sylliboy and live virtual remarks by Senator PJ Prosper in Ottawa. StFX President Dr. Andy Hakin and Art Gallery Director Dr. Andrea Terry will also share remarks.

Four Learning Lodges will take place tomorrow, September 17th, starting at 10 a.m. and running through to 4:30 p.m. at the McKenna Centre for Leadership.

The first two Learning Lodges will offer reflections and recollections from the case, including remarks from members of the legal team and expert witnesses. The afternoon sessions will look at honouring the future of the Peace and Friendship Treaties.

On Tuesday evening, the Deveau Centre, in partnership with the Brian Mulroney Institute of Government, presents the Distinguished Speakers Series, “The Marshall Decision @ 25: Honouring the Future of Peace and Friendship Treaties”, at the Schwartz Auditorium at 7 p.m.

Keynote speakers are Chief Terry Paul; Bruce Wildsmith, treaty rights litigator, negotiator and Donald Marshall’s lawyer; and Senator Dan Christmas, of Membertou.

A lunch and Learn is set for Wednesday at the Mulroney Institute, which will feature a discussion with Dr. Ken Coates about the Marshall decision and its governance and policy impacts at 11:30 a.m..