St. FX University hosts a Student Leadership Conference this Week

High school student leaders from across the province will converge on the St. FX University campus this week. About 385 delegates, support staff and speakers will be at St. FX for the Nova Scotia Secondary School Students’ Association provincial conference.

The conference starts Thursday and wraps up on Sunday.

Conference Co-Chair Nolan Neville, says the gathering will be built around skill building sessions.

Among the keynote speakers is Halifax ultra-marathoner Ryan Keeping who ran across Canada to raise money for the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada who was inspired by Terry Fox.

Also addressing the conference are former St. FX X-Men Basketball stand-out and entrepreneur Terrence Taylor who will talk about changing the message around failure, and human connection coach Alexis Milligan.