Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

St. FX University hosts a Student Leadership Conference this Week

May 12, 2025 | Local News

High school student leaders from across the province will converge on the St. FX University campus this week.  About 385 delegates, support staff and speakers will be at St. FX for the Nova Scotia Secondary School Students’ Association provincial conference.
The conference starts Thursday and wraps up on Sunday.

Gerald Schwartz School of Business and Frank McKenna Centre for Leadership

Conference Co-Chair Nolan Neville, says the gathering  will be built around skill building sessions.
Among the keynote speakers is Halifax ultra-marathoner Ryan Keeping who ran across Canada to raise money for the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada who was inspired by Terry Fox.
Also addressing the conference are former St. FX X-Men Basketball stand-out and entrepreneur Terrence Taylor who will talk about changing the message around failure, and human connection coach Alexis Milligan.


