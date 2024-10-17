St. FX University hosts Annual Conference of Recreation Nova Scotia

Recreation Nova Scotia is hosting its annual conference at STFX University this week.

Yesterday’s activities included a Canadian Parks and Recreation day, the Recreation Nova Scotia awards ceremony, and a Grant Potter Memorial Hockey game. Today begins with the opening ceremony at 9:30, followed by a keynote address from Jonathan Foster, executive director for the Gros Morne Institute for Sustainable Tourism. This afternoon will see several discussions on various recreation related topics, followed by an RNS strategic planning session.

On Friday, there will be the RNS general meeting, followed by an emergency response panel.

Alan MacKeigan, recreation education coordinator with Recreation Nova Scotia, said the point of the conference is to provide an opportunity for the Nova Scotia recreation sector to engage in professional development and networking. He said it helps ensure the sector operates as a well connected, cohesive unit.

MacKeigan thanked STFX and funding partners for the opportunity.