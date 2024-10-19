Listen Live

St. FX University hosts Grand Opening of the Amelia Saputo Centre for Healthy Living

Oct 19, 2024 | Local News

STFX University hosted the grand opening of the Amelia Saputo Centre for Healthy Living Friday afternoon. Upgrades at the facility began in phases starting in 2017. Phases 4 and 5 took place over the last couple of years.

Elle, Gio, Lino and Amelia Saputo, StFX President Dr. Andy Hakin, Vice President Finance and Administration Monica Foster, Board of Governors Chair Dennis Flood, and Vice President Academic & Provost Dr. Amanda Cockshutt officially cut the ribbon to open the Amelia Saputo Centre for Healthy Living. (St. FX University photo)

During the ribbon cutting ceremony, Amelia Saputo addressed the crowd and said it was an honour to attend, calling the centre a new hub for community health and wellness. She said where her son, Giordano Saputo, began studying here, the family was moved by the dedication and warmth of the faculty and local community.

She extended thanks to everyone who helped make the initiative possible, from university administration to everyone else who helped bring the project to life. She said the centre is not just for today, but for generations to come.


