St. FX University hosts Information Sessions for Students and Parents on COVID-19 protocols and guidelines for the Upcoming Academic Year

StFX University recently hosted a pair of online information sessions regarding COVID-19

protocols and guidelines for the coming school year.

The sessions, aimed at new and returning students and their families, went over items such as vaccine and isolation requirements, move-in information, health and safety guidelines, and the covid 19 legal waiver, which is returning from last year.

Elizabeth Yeo, vice president for students for the university, said the school is excited to welcome students back this year. With that, Yeo said they are also aware covid 19 will still be a concern so they have a number of supports available for students and their families.

Move-in days for students living in residence are September 3rd and 4th and the school is advising those who need to self isolate to time their isolation period to wrap up before September 3.

Upon arrival to Nova Scotia, students with no vaccines, or who receive their first dose fewer than 14 days before arriving in Nova Scotia, will need to self-isolate for 14 days. To be out of self-isolation in time for September 3rd , students must begin self-isolating no later than August 20th . Students with 1 dose, or who receive their 2nd dose fewer than 14 days before arriving in Nova Scotia, will need to self-isolate for 7 days. To be out of self-isolation in time for September 3rd , students must have received their 1st dose no later than Friday, August 13th and must begin self-isolating no later than no later than August 27th .

Additional information sessions are set for August 9 at 7 p.m. and August 11 at 3 p.m. Yeo said there is no prerequisite to register for the sessions and the links can be found on the StFX Website.