St. FX University Imposes Penalties for Students That Did Not Follow COVID-19 Safety Measures

St. FX University has imposed a number of sanctions against students for not adhering to COVID-19 health and safety measures.

They included failing to self isolate, on and off-campus gatherings exceeding maximums, not physical distancing and not wearing a mask on campus.

The university received 210 reports involving 357 students between mid-August and the end of October. Of that number 62 students were found responsible by the university, another 180 students took responsibility for their actions. A total of 115 students were cleared

The University’s Vice President of Students Elizabeth Yeo, says the range of penalties varied.

Yeo says the vast majority of students understand the importance of COVID-19 health protocals on campus and have demonstrated a willingness to make lifestyle changes needed to ensure the continuing of in-person classes.

Here is a list of sanctions for students either found responsible or admitted responsibility. Some students received more than one outcome: