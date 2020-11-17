St. FX University Imposes Penalties for Students That Did Not Follow COVID-19 Safety Measures

St. FX University has imposed a number of sanctions against students for not adhering to
Elizabeth Yeo, St. FX Vice President of Students (St. FX University photo)
COVID-19 health and safety measures.
They included failing to self isolate, on and off-campus gatherings exceeding maximums, not physical distancing and not wearing a mask on campus.
The university received 210 reports involving 357 students between mid-August and the end of October. Of that number 62 students were found responsible by the university, another 180 students took responsibility for their actions. A total of 115 students were cleared
The University’s Vice President of Students Elizabeth Yeo, says the range of penalties varied.
Yeo says the vast majority of students understand the importance of COVID-19 health protocals on campus and have demonstrated a willingness to make lifestyle changes needed to ensure the continuing of in-person classes.
Here is a list of sanctions for students either found responsible or admitted responsibility. Some students received more than one outcome:
4 University Suspensions of one term
10 Disciplinary Probation: This outcome is a formal notice informing the student that any further offence can result in suspension or expulsion from the University.
24 Residence Probation: This outcome is a formal notice informing the student that any further offence can result in suspension or expulsion from residence. Students who have been on Residence Probation during an academic year may not be eligible for re-admission to residence the following academic year.
30 fines of $200-$500
56 Community Service and/or educational outcomes: completion of educational modules and resources, community service
Additional outcomes included formal warnings and smaller fines
In addition to the cases adjudicated formally (including investigation and/or referral to the university discipline committee), 145 student cases were informally resolved through the Office of Student Life.