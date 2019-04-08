St. FX University launches a new Master Program in Computer Science

The school’s associate vice-president, Research and Graduate Studies, Richard Isnor, say the new program is Master of Applied Science in Computer Science. Isnor says there’s several reasons why the university is taking this step St. FX University has announced plans to launch a new graduate studies program in the fall.The school’s associate vice-president, Research and Graduate Studies, Richard Isnor, say the new program is Master of Applied Science in Computer Science. Isnor says there’s several reasons why the university is taking this step

Isnor says it’s expected this Masters program will take about 16 months to complete.

Isnor is hoping they will have 10 graduate students this year. Isnor says later it’s believed this program has the potential to accept 20 to 30 students annually.