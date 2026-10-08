St. FX University Launches New Graduate-Level Programs in Health Equity

St. FX University is launching new graduate-level programs in health equity.

The university says its new Master of Health Equity and Graduate Diploma in Health Equity are fully online, course-based professional programs for early-to mid-career professionals in health, community, government and non-profit settings. Students will explore the historical and theoretical foundations of health equity; and develop skills in areas such as health, public policy, leadership, program planning, implementation, assessment and evaluation.

The 30-credit Master of Health Equity program can be completed part-time over 2 and a half years, with students taking one course per semester. The 15-credit Graduate Diploma in Health Equity can been completed as a standalone credential or applied toward the Master of Health Equity degree.

The program is open to applicants who have a bachelor’s degree in any field and at least one year of professional experience in health or community settings, government or the non-profit sector. The program will also have dedicated funding for student support, including designated seats for Mi’kmaw and African Nova Scotian students.