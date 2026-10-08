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St. FX University Launches New Graduate-Level Programs in Health Equity

Oct 8, 2026 | Local News

St. FX University is launching new graduate-level programs in health equity.
The university says its new Master of Health Equity and Graduate Diploma in Health Equity are fully online, course-based professional programs for early-to mid-career professionals in health, community, government and non-profit settings.   Students will explore the historical and theoretical foundations of health equity; and develop skills in areas such as health, public policy, leadership, program planning, implementation, assessment and evaluation.
The 30-credit Master of Health Equity program can be completed part-time over 2 and a half years, with students taking one course per semester.  The 15-credit Graduate Diploma in Health Equity can been completed as a standalone credential or applied toward the Master of Health Equity degree.
The program is open to applicants who have a bachelor’s degree in any field and at least one year of professional experience in health or community settings, government or the non-profit sector.  The program will also have dedicated funding for student support, including designated seats for Mi’kmaw and African Nova Scotian students.

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.