St. FX University listed among the best Universities in Canada for Hockey Pride

A popular travel website has listed St.FX as being one of the top national universities for hockey pride. Expedia dot CA lists the top 12 school’s across the country for Men’s hockey in terms of school championships, fan support and visual appeal of the campus. St.FX ranks as a 4 out of 5 for fan support and campus views, while they rank only a 2 out of 5 for championship wins and quality of nightlife in the area.

The website also describes St.FX as having a ‘really good’ mascot, and cool super-hero names for their sports teams; The X-Men and X-Women.