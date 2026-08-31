St. FX University, Municipal and RCMP Officials visit off-campus students about the School’s Good Neighbours Program

Ahead of the opening of classes at STFX this week, university president Dr. Andy Hakin spoke about the university’s good neighbours program.

The program involves university, municipal, and RCMP representatives visiting students living off campus. Hakin said they welcome the students back to the area, share the needs of being a good neighbor in a small community, the importance of looking after the property where they live, and offer a list of phone numbers to inquire about local services.

Hakin said the program stems from the great work by the university’s student services department, led by Elizabeth Yeo and her team.