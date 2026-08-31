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St. FX University, Municipal and RCMP Officials visit off-campus students about the School’s Good Neighbours Program

Aug 31, 2026 | Local News

Ahead of the opening of classes at STFX this week, university president Dr. Andy Hakin spoke about the university’s good neighbours program.

St. FX University President and Vice-Chancellor Andy Hakin (St. FX University photo)

The program involves university, municipal, and RCMP representatives visiting students living off campus. Hakin said they welcome the students back to the area, share the needs of being a good neighbor in a small community, the importance of looking after the property where they live, and offer a list of phone numbers to inquire about local services.

 

Hakin said the program stems from the great work by the university’s student services department, led by Elizabeth Yeo and her team.

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RCMP helping welcome university students back to Antigonish

Aug 27, 2026

With STFX University students returning to both classes and the area soon, Antigonish RCMP Staff Sgt. Kim Hillier said police will help welcome students back.     Hillier said RCMP will take part in an upcoming open house, offering tips on things like personal safety...

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.