St. FX University Music Department Launches Visiting Artists Series

STFX University’s Visiting Artists program begins tonight (Monday) with jazz musician Allison Au taking the stage at the Schwartz Auditorium.

Au is a Toronto based saxophonist, with three Juno nominations and one win for best group Jazz album. On October 28, guitarist and former STFX student Greg Amirault will take to the stage. On November 4, the jazz program is hosting a visit from Stadacona Navy band’s jazz group, who will speak with students and perform a public concert.

On November 18, singer Brenda Earl Stokes will take part in the visiting artist series. This will be followed by an appearance from Chilean saxaphonist Melissa Aldana on November 25.

STFX Music Department chair Jake Hanlon said the visiting artist series is an important part of what they do at STFX. Hanlon noted a lot of jazz programs are in larger cities, with access to venues to both perform or see other musicians.

All of the concerts begin at 8 p.m. and take place at the Schwartz Auditorium.