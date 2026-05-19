St. FX University Music Professor Paul Tynan and Two Music Students to Attend the International Association of the Schools of Jazz Conference in Mongolia

St. FX University Music Professor Paul Tynan says it’s quite an honour.

Tynan has been chosen as the North American representative to the International Association of the Schools of Jazz, and will be travelling to Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia for their 2026 conference. During the event, to be held July 6th to 11th, Tynan will lead one of six ensembles of international student participants, facilitate workshops and take part in panel discussions.

For Tynan, this is his first trip to the conference

Joining Tynan at the conference will be two music students at St. FX, Matthew Patstone and Alex Mills, both saxaphone players.

This will one of two trips to Mongolia for Tynan. He and two other Music Faculty members from St. FX will be travelling there in about a week for performances and do some guest teaching at the state conservatory. While there, they will also be signing an exchange agreement between St. FX and the state conservatory.