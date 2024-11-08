St. FX University named Recipient of the Joel Jacobson “Bright Spot” Award From Special Olympics Nova Scotia

A prestigious award for St. FX University from Special Olympics Nova Scotia.

At a fund-raising luncheon for Special Olympics in Halifax Thursday, St. FX was named the recipient of the Joel Jacobson “Bright Spot” Award for its dedication to the community and longstanding support for Special Olympics. The award was presented to St. FX President Dr. Andy Hakin and Associate Vice-President Bob Hale.

St. FX University has hosted the Special Olympics Nova Scotia Provincial Games on a number of occasions, and was also the main venue for the 2018 Special Olympics Canada National Games.

The Special Olympics Nova Scotia Summer Games returns to St. FX in July, 2025.