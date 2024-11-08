Listen Live

Contests

Listen Live

Arsenault Monuments

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

St. FX University named Recipient of the Joel Jacobson “Bright Spot” Award From Special Olympics Nova Scotia

Nov 8, 2024 | Sports

A prestigious award for St. FX University from Special Olympics Nova Scotia.

At a fund-raising luncheon for Special Olympics in Halifax Thursday, St. FX was named the recipient of the Joel Jacobson “Bright Spot” Award for its dedication to the community and longstanding support for Special Olympics.  The award was presented to St. FX President Dr. Andy Hakin and Associate Vice-President Bob Hale.

Athlete Kate Isnor and Mike Greek, CEO of Special Olympics Nova Scotia, presented the award to StFX President Dr. Andy Hakin and Associate Vice-President Bob Hale at the Bill Stanish and Friends Luncheon in support of Special Olympics on Thursday. (St. FX University photo)

St. FX University has hosted the Special Olympics Nova Scotia Provincial Games on a number of occasions, and was also the main venue for the 2018 Special Olympics Canada National Games.

The Special Olympics Nova Scotia Summer Games returns to St. FX in July, 2025.


Arsenault Monuments
Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Arsenault Monuments
Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year