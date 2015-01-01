St. FX University, Nova Scotia Health, the QEII Foundation and Medavie Foundation team up to Creative Research Chair in Mental Health and Addictions at St. FX

STFX University, NS Health, the QEII Foundation, and Medavie Foundation are partnering to create a research chair in mental health and addictions at STFX.

A release from STFX states the new research will capitalize on the wealth of data produced by NS Health, as well as investigate the related determinants of health in Nova Scotia; and coordinate partnerships that link together research, care, health policy and system changes. The research done will inform best practices and policies for other rural communities across Canada.

Dr. Richard Isnor, associate VP of research and graduate studies at STFX, called it an anchor chair in health at STFX, and will help with their plans to launch the recently announced Victor and Mona Dahdelah Institute for Innovation in Health

The province contributed $1 million, the Medavie Foundation is contributing $500,000, with the QEII and STFX committed to raising the additional funds, to get the total amount up to $5 million. Isnor called it a launch phase, adding STFX is excited about the partnership.