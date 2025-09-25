St. FX University Nursing Professors Developing RN-Led Software that would Capture a Patient’s Medical Data from Multiple Sources

Two faculty members from St. FX University’s Rankin School of Nursing are leading a project to develop software that stores patient data in one place . It also streamlines the coordination and care from different health providers during shifts.

Dr. Patti Hansen-Ketchum is the Director of Academic Programs at the School of Nursing and teaches courses on nursing research, the profession of nursing and health systems. Professor Meagan Ryan is Director of Student Affairs and Educational Initiatives at the Rankin School, and has expertise in digital health and teaches courses on the professional role transition.

Hansen-Ketchum says it is a RN digital-led technology that would be new to both Nova Scotia and Canada, that helps get data quicker, in real-time.

The platform, which is still under development would be suitable in several medical settings including hospitals and long-term care facilities.

Professor Meagan Ryan. Ryan say currently, patient information comes from many sources https://www.989xfm.ca/wp-content/uploads/Ryan.output.wav