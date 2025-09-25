Listen Live

St. FX University Nursing Professors Developing RN-Led Software that would Capture a Patient’s Medical Data from Multiple Sources

Sep 25, 2025 | Local News

Two faculty members from St. FX University’s Rankin School of Nursing  are leading a project to develop software that stores patient data in one place .  It also streamlines the coordination and care from different health providers during shifts.
Dr. Patti Hansen-Ketchum is the Director of Academic Programs at the School of Nursing and teaches courses on nursing research, the profession of nursing and health systems.  Professor Meagan Ryan is Director of Student Affairs and Educational Initiatives at the Rankin School, and has expertise in digital health and teaches courses on the professional role transition.

StFX Rankin School of Nursing faculty Professor Meagan Ryan (left) and Dr. Patti Hansen-Ketchum are leading an interdisciplinary multi-level research initiative at StFX that trials and informs the development of digital technology to help keep patient data in one place and streamline the coordination and care from different health care providers during shifts. It is an RN digital-led technology that would be new to Nova Scotia and to Canada. (St. FX University photo)

Hansen-Ketchum says it is a RN digital-led technology that would be new to both Nova Scotia and Canada, that helps get data quicker, in real-time.
The platform, which is still under development would be suitable in several medical settings including hospitals and long-term care facilities.
Professor Meagan Ryan.  Ryan say currently, patient information comes from many sources
Hansen-Ketchum and Ryan have hired fourth year nursing student Aidan Murdock as a research assistant and lead a team of St. FX faculty including Dr. Brittany MacDonald-MacAulay, Dr. Ryan Reid and Dr. James Hughes from the Engineering, Human Kinetics and Computer Science Departments


