St. FX University opens New Observatory

A new observatory has opened in the area, thanks to collaboration with a number of community groups and organizations. The St.FX Observatory officially opened on January 29th after a nearly 15 year absence in the community.

Senior Physics Lab Instructor at StFX, Jamie Powell says having the observatory will be well utilized by both St.FX and the general public. He says that getting an observatory built in the area was something he worked hard for over the years:

Powell says there will eventually be a schedule for the telescopes in the observatory so the public can gaze at the night sky. The original observatory was constructed on the roof of the old science building, the Schwartz School of Business around 1979.