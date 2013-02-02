St. FX University Pays Tribute on the passing of Former Prime Minister and St. FX Graduate Brian Mulroney

St. FX University president Andy Hakin paid tribute to former Prime Minister and St. FX graduate Brian Mulroney, who died Thursday at the age of 84

Mulroney graduated from St. FX in 1959 and kept a close relationship with his alma mater, including a building on campus and Institute that bears his name.

Hakin says Mulroney was a remarkable individual, a visionary and a true champion of the university. Hakin says Mulroney cared deeply for St. FX and his commitment to faculty, staff and students was undeniable.

Hakin says Mulroney’s efforts over the years transformed the campus and the way St. FX delivers its academic mission, spanning all aspects of the student experience from the construction of the Alumni Aquatic Centre decades ago, to the inspiring visionary behind the Brian Mulroney Institute of Government.

Proud of the university, Hakin says Muroney took every opportunity to introduce St. FX to other thought-leaders who would influence the way the university educates. The university will announce in the coming days its plans to celebrate his life.