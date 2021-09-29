St. FX University Planning Events to Mark the Inaugural National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

St. FX University has a couple of events planned for tomorrow, the inaugural National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

There will be a Ceremony of Remembrance at 11 Thursday morning in Mulroney Hall’s Joyce Family Atrium followed by a ribbon tying at Alumni Plaza. Members of the St. FX Community and the local area are invited to come, tie a ribbon and reflect on the meaning of Truth and Reconciliation.

At 3 Thursday afternoon Father Donald MacGillivray will host Mi’kmaw Elder Katy McKean in a discussion of Native spirituality. The talk will be held at the University Chapel.

The university also has events planned on Friday, October first, which is Treaty Day. It marks the beginning of Mi’kmaw History Month, a time to celebrate and create awareness of Mi’kmaw heritage and culture. There will be Treaty readings from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. outside the Library, Alumni Plaza, Xavier Gardens and the Keating Centre.

A number of events are planned throughout the month at Kiknu, the Indigenous Student Centre on Campus.