St. FX University planning for 100 per cent In-Class Learning in Fall Semester

St. FX University officials are laying out a very optimistic plan for its fall semester. In a letter to

the campus community, President Andy Hakin says the school intends to return to 100 per cent in-class learning, residences will be at full capacity and there will be minimal restrictions in meal hall.

Hakin says St. FX led the country in providing the highest in-person classroom learning opportunities. Hakin says the university has every reason to believe the public health outlook will continue improving and expect that herd immunity will be achieved by the fall. Their optimism is based on continuing rollout of the vaccines and projections from provincial health officials.

However, Hakin says this must be tempered with some caution should public health’s projections for the vaccine rollout and ensuring herd immunity is not realized.

Hakin also encouraged students to receive the COVID-19 vaccines as soon as they are eligible to do so.