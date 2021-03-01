St. FX University plans part-time Bachelor of Education Program for Cape Breton

An evening and weekend Bachelor of Education program for Cape Bretoners is set to kick off in

the next school Year for StFX.

Jeff Orr, Dean of Education at StFX, said this will make the ninth time X will offer a part time

education program. He said the programs originally began for Mik’maq communities. He said the department was approached by centres of education, formerly school boards, to fill a need following a wave of shortages in teachers and substitutes. Orr said they are planning on hosting the program in-class but they have to be ready to pivot to online.

People interested in applying can contact Walter Duggan at wduggan@stfx.ca or 902-687-4581.