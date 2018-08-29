St. FX University Preparing for Legalization of Recreational Cannabis

With recreational cannabis set to become legal in October, St. FX University officials are developing policies to deal with the change for this academic year.

The school, in a statement, says it’s taking a harm reduction approach to education on safe use guidelines. A draft policy in the approval process focuses on the secondary impacts to the community. For example, smoking cannabis or any other substance is prohibited in residences. The university also says it plans to have guidelines for proper storage to manage scent issues.

The university adds it is still the expectation that students, staff and faculty who are working or attending class or a university event are not under the influence of any substance, alcohol or cannabis.