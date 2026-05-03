St. FX University presents Degrees and Diplomas to about 1,100 Students and Confers Honourary Degrees to Musician Natalie MacMaster, Mi’kmaq Elder Kerry Prosper and Businessman Mark Wallace

It was a day to celebrate at St. FX University Sunday.

The school held its Spring Convocation, where about 1,100 graduates received their degrees and diplomas.

The University also conferred honourary degrees to three people, including Inverness County native and entertainer Natalie MacMaster. MacMaster released her first album at 16, and over the years has received two Juno awards and 19 East Coast Music Awards. She continues to tour with her husband Donald Leahy and her family with 75 to 100 shows a year

In her address to graduates, MacMaster says she was honoured to receive the distinction from St. FX. She also encouraged graduates to remember where they came from and always remain a student at heart.

MacMaster also brought her fiddle along and played a tune for the audience called “Bless You”, starting out quietly before she brought the audience to clapping along.

Another recipient of a Doctor of Laws degree is Mi’kmaq Elder, St. FX Knowledge Keeper and former Paqtnkek Chief Kerry Prosper. Prosper was Chief when Donald Marshall Junior and Jane McMillan were charged in 1993 with illegal fishing and the sale of eels in Pomquet Harbour. Following a Supreme Court of Canada decision on the case, Prosper helped advance Mi’kmaq sovereignty while fostering peace on the waters.

In his address to graduates, Prosper urged them to take care of the physical, spiritual, mental and emotional health, as well work together for a brighter future He also advised them to remain true to themselves and listen to their intuition.

The third honourary degree recipient is Businessman, Philanthropist and former chair of the St. FX Board of Governors, St. FX alumnus Mark Wallace.

Wallace advised graduates not to be concerned if they don’t have to have it all figured it out at this point. Wallace says there’s a quiet pressure in moments like this, that everything becomes clear, and your path is obvious; but life doesn’t work that way.

Wallace practiced law before pivoting to become CEO of a small technology company specializing in health and safety software. Under his leadership Medgate, now Cority, grew from 30 employees to more than 500 by the time he retired.