St. FX University Presents Jeffrey Murray Award for Accessible and Inclusive Communities as Part of Access Awareness Week

This is Access Awareness Week in Nova Scotia. Nova Scotia was the first province in Canada to establish an Access Awareness Week as an extension of Rick Hansen’s 1987 Man in Motion World Tour. Events are being held to bring attention to the importance of removing barriers for people with disabilities. The Federal Government has also marked this week as National AccessAbility Week.

Among the many organizations that are marking the week is St. FX University with events planned to celebrate and promote accessibility and inclusion on campus.

Among the activities is today’s presentation of the inaugural Jeffrey Murray Award for Accessible and Inclusive Communities.

The co-chair of the school’s Accessibility Advisory Committee, Monica Foster, says the award will be presented to the former manager of the Antigonish Arena, Brendan Doyle.

Foster, the university’s Vice-President of Finance and Administration says Doyle is being recognized for immense changes he made to the Antigonish Arena.

Today’s presentation will be made at Mulroney Hall’s Joyce Family Atrium at 1 pm.

The theme this year for Access Awareness Week is “Our Voices, Our Votes: Disability Rights in Action.”