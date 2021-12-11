St. FX University President Andy Hakin Issues Statement Apologizing to Those affected by the Current COVID-19 Outbreak in the Local Area

St. FX University President Andy Hakin has issued a statement, apologizing to all those affected

by the current COVID-19 outbreak. Hakin says he has heard from students, faculty and staff, their families, business owners and Antgionish town and county residents. Hakin says he has heard worry in their voices, concern and anxiety in their notes. Hakin says he understands the anger that is being felt after working together for so long to get it right.

Hakin says the school regrets the consequences of the activities which should have been celebratory occasions for the university and community. Hakin says hearing how the virus is impacting the campus and the wider community is heartbreaking. He says he and the school is sorry; none of it was intended.

He says the university will learn from this and it is committed to working with the community to rebuild the trust on which the previously successful 20-months in dealing with the pandemic was supported.

Hakin says the university is focused on supporting students and the community in getting through the outbreak. Hakin says the university is working to respond to each and every emerging circumstance. He says the school will work with Public Health and engage with the broader community to better understand how to protect the community in future.