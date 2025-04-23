St. FX University President Dr. Andy Hakin says the school Achieved a Number of Possibles this Academic Year

As St. FX winds down another academic year, university President Andy Hakin says there are a number of positives achieved.

Hakin says the School of Nursing is one bright spot, exceeding enrollment projections in both its Nursing and Accelerated Nursing programs, assisting the province in workforce development in healthcare.

Hakin says the Brian Mulroney Institute of Government received some good news, with a significant federal government commitment that will assist in operations.

Hakin says they have hired a new Dean of Business. Lisa Watson comes to St. FX from Athabasca University where she held a similar role; she assumes her new position July 1st.

Hakin says there was also an outstanding commitment by students to a number of causes, including Pucks for Purpose, which raised $130,000 for cancer research and Motionball for Special Olympics.

Hakin says he is also looking forward to Spring Convocation, where more than 11-hundred students will graduate.