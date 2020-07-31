St. FX University Professor Receives $25,000 Standing Together to Prevent Domestic Violence Connect Grant

A St. FX University Education professor Chris Gilham has received a $25,000 grant to gain feedback and to explore next steps on a program for male youths in Grades 7 and 8. The program could help disrupt cycles of family violence. The funding is coming from the province’s Standing Together to Prevent Domestic Violence Connect Grants

Schools across five Regional Centres for Education are implementing Healthy Living classes and groups for male youths in Grades 7 and 8. Gilham says more than 50 schools-based guys group facilitators across the province have been trained and feedback on the training has been positive. He says COVID-19 has put a pause on the project, but is hopeful work can resume in the fall.

Gilham says similar groups have been operating at the high school level for years. Gilham says male youths who participated in those programs indicated they wished this was offered earlier, which led to the Grade 7 and 8 level project.