St. FX University Receives $341,000 funding for Research from Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser has announced $341,000 in funding for discovery research at St. Francis Xavier University. This investment is part of a $588 million investment through the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada’s Discovery Grants Program.

StFX funding will go towards for researchers and students working in areas including earth

sciences, chemistry, human kinetics and computer science.

Dr. Melanie Lam in Human Kinetics received $127,500 over five years for an exploration of the behavioural, electrophysiological, and neural mechanisms underlying joint action;

Dr. Jacob Levman, Canada Research Chair in Bioinformatics within Computer Science, received $127,500 over five years to develop methods for reliable machine learning with applications in medical imaging.

Dr. David Risk received $51,000 for a one year project to study thermogenic methane distribution, sources, and drivers in the MacKenzie Delta region.

StFX Chemistry graduate student Dreenan Shea received a Canada Graduate Scholarship worth $17,500 over one year to support her research on nanoparticle materials for the photo-degradation of pollutants and biomass waste.

Sean Freeborn, a new StFX graduate student in Earth Sciences, received a Canada Graduate Scholarship worth $17,500 over one year to support his research on magmatism and the evolution of mountain-building.