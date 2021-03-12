St. FX University receives $400,000 to Promote Inclusion and Career Advancement in Research Sector

The Government of Canada awarded StFX University $400,000 over two years to help identify

and overcome systemic barriers that impede the career advancement, recruitment and retention of underrepresented and disadvantaged groups.

The local school is one of 12 post-secondary institutions across Canada to get the two-year Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) Institutional Capacity-Building Grant.

This pilot funding program is supported by the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC), the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR), and the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council (SSHRC). NSERC is administering it on behalf of the three federal research granting agencies.