St. FX University receives $5 Million Donation from Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, Physical Sciences Building to be renamed the Nasso Family Science Centre

St. FX University announced a $5 million gift from Agnico Eagle Mines Limited.

This gift also helped the university secure an additional $3.5 million in matching funds. The

funds from Agnico Eagle will enable physical science departments in the Faculty of Science to purchase new lab equipment and update existing technology. Agnico Eagle is also making a significant contribution to the newly-established Agnico Eagle Physical Sciences Fund, an endowment that will create predictable resources for future use.

The funds will also help with the Vincent Nasso Bursary Fund, which will make a StFX education more accessible for Black, Indigenous, and Inuit students; and the renovation of the Saputo Centre for Healthy Living.

StFX also announced the renaming of the Physical Sciences Complex to the Nasso Family Science Centre.

James Nasso, Agnico Eagle’s long-time board chairman and board member, attended StFX in the 50s, and served on StFX’s Board of Governors and was Deputy Chair of the Xaverian Spirit Campaign from 1988-92.