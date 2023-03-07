St. FX University Releases 2023-2028 Strategic Plan

StFX University recently unveiled its 2023-2028 strategic plan.

University President Dr. Andy Hakin said the most recent five year strategic plan wrapped up

this year. He said the strategic plan also provides an opportunity to speak about the institution’s values, which he said are woven into their operational plans moving forward. Such values include community, academics, responsibility, sustainability, and equity, diversion, inclusion, and accessibility.

The plan is available on the StFX University Website.