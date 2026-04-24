St. FX University Seeks Input from Employers in a Survey on What they See in Graduates and Suggestions for the Future

STFX University is inviting employers to take part in a survey looking at what they want to see in graduates and what they are already seeing.

Amanda Cockshutt, academic vice president and provost at STFX, said in the last funding agreement with the province in March of 2025, one of the conditions for grant funding was to perform an academic program review by October of this year. This means a review of 58 programs at STFX, and one of the things they must do is an employer’s survey.

The survey has been live for about a week and wraps up on Monday.

Cockshutt said the academic program review evolved quite a lot since it was first introduced, adding it is very important to STFX to find out what employers want to see in graduates, what they are pleased to see in current graduates, and changes they would like to see in graduates so they can be more prepared for the workforce.