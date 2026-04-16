St. FX University Seeks Municipal Financial Support to Replace the Turf Field and Track Surface, and Improve Accessibility at the Charles V. Keating Centre

STFX University is asking Antigonish County Council for funding to help repair the turf field and improve accessibility at the Charles V Keating Centre.

Bob Hale, assistant VP of administration and ancillary with STFX, appeared before county council on Tuesday evening to make an ask of $150,000 to help cover the expected $3.65 million costs of a full replacement of the synthetic turf and track surface, while making the Keating Centre fully accessible, while adding air conditioning and improving comfort and usability for spectators and event attendees.

Hale said the university sees itself as partners with the county and the town of Antigonish, noting they all partnered when getting the Keating Centre going. As for why the upgrades are needed, Hale said the average turf lasts for around 15 years and the current turf has been in place for 17 years. STFX put about $45,000 worth of repairs into the field last summer to make sure it last through last season.

The university requested $300,000 from the province and will apply to ACOA following municipal and provincial support.