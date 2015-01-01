Listen Live

St. FX University Senior Class Students Establish a Fund with a Focus on Housing Insecurity

St. FX University students that will be graduating in the spring have placed a focus on housing insecurity.  Each year, during the X-Ring Ceremony, a senior class gift is announced, encouraging graduating students, parents, alumni and the greater St. FX community to contribute to the cause.

The Co-President of the 2024 Senior Class, Taylor Gorman, says this year, they have created the Housing eXpense Bursary.

Each member of the senior class is being asked to donate $20.24.  St. FX Chancellor John Peacock has agreed to match each donation up to a maximum of $5,000.  Alumni, parents and friends are also welcome to contribute.  To make a donation, visit www.stfx.ca/classof2024.


