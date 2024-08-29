St. FX University set to Welcome Students to Campus This Week

StFX University will start welcoming students this week.

Bob Hale, director of ancillary services with STFX, said the university is expecting a little over 900 first-year students to move into residences this weekend, with another 700 returning students checking in on Monday.

Hale said the first year students begin arriving at the Keating Centre on Friday afternoon at around 1 p.m.. They will have an opportunity to meet university president Dr. Andy Hakin and his wife Linda, and then move on to other stations to pick up their student ID, residence information, and their frosh kits. The check-in on Friday runs until 7 p.m. and begins again on Saturday, running from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m..

Hale said it is a great time to welcome students to the area, and encouraged area residents to help make them feel welcome.