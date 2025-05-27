St. FX University Students Receive Lifesaving Awards at a Ceremony at Government House

Several St. FX University students have received Lifesaving and Volunteer awards. The awards, from the Order of St. John, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island Council were presented at a ceremony at Government House in Halifax over the weekend.

Receiving Lifesaving Awards were Ashlyn Bona of Trenton, Katherine MacNeil of Antigonish, Kathleen Anderson of Goulds, Newfoundland; Robson Underwood of Vancouver and Cole MacDougall of Rogers Hill. The Lifesaving Award is presented to those who render assistance to someone who is hurt, with or without first aid.

Robson Underwood was also the recipient of the Campus Response Volunteer of the Year Award. It is given to a Campus Response Team volunteer who has demonstrated outstanding leadership.