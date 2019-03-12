St. FX University Suspends Student, as Police Investigate an alleged Sexual Assault

StFX University has suspended a student accused of sexual assault.

On Saturday morning, administration at the university sent a letter to staff and students stating the school was informed criminal charges are being laid against a student in relation to an alleged drug-facilitated sexual assault. StFX suspended the student, who is not permitted on campus.

Antigonish RCMP say an investigation is taking place but did not provide further details. Cindy MacKenzie, media relations manager with the university, stated they have no further comment.