St. FX University Sustains Significant Damage from Fiona

St. FX is tallying up the damage on campus from post-Tropical Storm Fiona. University

President Andy Hakin says hardest hit is Marguerite Hall, which also houses the Rankin School of Nursing. Hakin says the roof was peeled back by the storm; five floors sustained mostly water damage.

Hakin says very few buildings on campus escaped the hit of Fiona, with roof tiles and shingles blown off.

Hakin says the rest of Mulroney Hall weathered the storm well, and the building became a gathering place for students.

Hakin says the Rankin School of Nursing is moving to online instruction for now; other locations are being explored. Students living in Marguerite Hall have been relocated to Cameron Hall.

As for a dollar figure on damage, Hakin says immediate out of pocket expenses to get to the campus moving again is more than 620-thousand dollars. An initial estimate on insurable damage is pegged at 2.5 million dollars. However, Hakin expects other damage will be detected over time, raising that estimate to close to 6 million.