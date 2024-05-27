St. FX University Teams with Digital Nova Scotia on Providing a Micro-Credential Program for Professors for Using Artificial Intelligence

STFX University is partnering with Digital Nova Scotia to set up and deliver a micro-credential program to provide the skills needed by professionals in various industries to use artificial intelligence.

A release from the university states the Practical AI Utilization Microcredential program is funded through the Department of Labour, Skills & Immigration’s Microcredentials Initiative Innovation Fund and is aimed at enhancing digital skills across the provincial workforce. The release goes on to state the program will also alleviate fear associated with this evolving technology and its adoption, all while enhancing the digital skill set of Nova Scotians.

Fred Allen, manager of Professional Studies for StFX Online, said four different streams will be offered under the program, one each for manufacturing, project management, marketing and communications, and developers and programmers.

Each program will be four weeks in length, with the plan to have it available to Nova Scotians by September