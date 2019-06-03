St. FX University Thanks Supporters and Honours Outgoing President Kent MacDonald at a Weekend Gala

It was a bittersweet moment at St. FX University; a time for celebration, but also to say farewell. St. FX University held it’s 45th annual President’s Club Gala over the weekend, where

the university thanked those who have been regular contributors to the school’s programs, scholarships and bursaries, and capital projects. During the evening, St. FX recognized President’s Club members who reached new 10-year, 20-year and lifetime milestones. Among the new members who had contributed to the school for the past decade was Father Stan MacDonald, who led the audience in his trademark “Go X Go” group cheer. Since it’s inception, President’s Club members have contributed more than $184 million to St. FX.

It was also a final farewell to Kent MacDonald, who completes his five year term as St. FX President next month. MacDonald was thanked for his contributions, including the establishment of the $50 million Xaverian Fund, a program of scholarships and bursaries, that makes the school accessible to more students regardless of their financial background.

MacDonald says the impact of this financial support to students is significant.