St. FX University to Begin Winter Classes on Monday, Online

The winter semester is about to begin for students at St. FX University. Today is the last day

students will be writing exams that were deferred from December. The January exam period began last Friday.

University president Andy Hakin says the school will now pivot to regular classes. Those begin Monday, online.

Online classes will last for two weeks. Students are asked to return to campus on the 28th for the start of in-person classes on the 31st. Hakin says once the students arrive they are to check in at the Keating Centre.

Hakin says the intent of the two rapid tests is to slow the transmission of COVID-19 in the student population. Hakin says any student with a successful check-in will get a green wrist band.