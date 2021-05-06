St. FX University to Confer Degrees and Diplomas at Virtual Spring Convocation

St. FX University will confer degrees and diplomas to more than 900 students at Spring

Convocation on Friday.

The university had planned a virtual convocation last weekend, but it was forced to postpone it because of changes to indoor gathering limits. St. FX President Andy Hakin says the university has found a solution that complies with the new rules.

Friday’s Convocation will have two virtual ceremonies.

The first ceremony at 2 is for graduates in Education and Adult Education, Science, Nursing, Human Kinetics, and Human Nutrition degree programs, and Diplomas in Engineering and Integrated Dietetic Internship.

The second ceremony at 6 is for graduates in Arts, Arts and Science, Music and Business Administration degree programs and Diplomas in Jazz Studies.

The university will also confer two honourary degrees, to Nova Scotia’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Robert Strang; and former St. FX Board of Governors member Sean Boyd, a global visionary in the mining industry