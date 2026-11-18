STFX University today announced John Peacock and Adrienne (McDonald) Peacock will receive honorary Doctor of Laws degrees at the univertsity’s Fall Convocation on December 5.

Together, the Peacocks demonstrated commitment to the StFX community for more than 60 years through their leadership, service, and generosity, including a $5 million gift toward the redevelopment of the Amelia Saputo Centre for Healthy Living. Their longstanding dedication to the university also includes John’s tenure as StFX’s 10th Chancellor from 2018 to 2024 and Adrienne’s service on the Board of Governors.

Dr. Andrew Foran is set to receive the 2026 StFX Outreach Award while the 2026 Outstanding Staff Teaching Award is going to Jeff Vossen.