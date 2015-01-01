St. FX University to Hold Fall Convocation and X-Ring Ceremony this Weekend

It’s a busy weekend at St. FX University with two major events.

The school’s president Dr. Andy Hakin says the weekend includes the fall convocation on Saturday, followed by the X-Ring ceremony on Sunday.

Hakin says for those graduating on Saturday, it marks the end of an academic journey. He says for many, it meant taking courses 4 to 5 years and now it’s a moment to celebrate.

Hakin says for the X-Ring, it’s a point of connection, many students know about it well before coming to the university. Hakin says having crossed the country and meeting alumni, he has found the ring is a uniting factor; it’s a connection for life to the university.