St. FX University to Hold Fall Convocation and X-Ring Ceremony this Weekend

It’s a busy weekend at St. FX University with two major events.

Celebrated Canadian playwright, acclaimed theatre director, and University of Toronto assistant professor Djanet Sears, seen here, will receive an honorary degree from StFX during Fall Convocation 2023 (St. FX University photo)

The school’s president Dr. Andy Hakin says the weekend includes the fall convocation on Saturday, followed by the X-Ring ceremony on Sunday.
Hakin says for those graduating on Saturday, it marks the end of an academic journey.  He says for many, it meant taking courses 4 to 5 years and now it’s a moment to celebrate.
Hakin says for the X-Ring, it’s a point of connection, many students know about it well before coming to the university.  Hakin says having crossed the country and meeting alumni, he has found the ring is a uniting factor; it’s a connection for life to the university.


