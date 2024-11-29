St. FX University to Hold Fall Convocation this weekend

St. FX University will confer degrees and diplomas to nearly 250 students at its fall convocation this weekend.

The ceremony will be held Sunday afternoon at 3 at the Charles V. Keating Centre.

St. FX President Dr. Andy Hakin says the fall convocation is a more intimate ceremony.

It will include the installation of Mila Mulroney as the school’s 11th chancellor. Hakin says Mulroney is looking forward to her term as chancellor, at the university her late husband former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney graduated from.

The University will also award an honourary degree to Canadian hip-hop legend Maestro Fresh Wes. The university says he is being recognized for his outstanding career and philanthropy.

Maestro Fresh Wes is the stage name for Wesley (Wes) Williams. He is a member of the Canadian Songwriters and Canadian Music Halls Fame.